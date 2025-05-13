Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks is seemingly up in the air with the former MVP and NBA champion reportedly open-minded about leaving Milwaukee for the first time. And if he chooses to do so, the San Antonio Spurs may be in a better position to acquire Antetokounmpo than any other team.

While it's not known if he truly wants out of Milwaukee after yet another playoff disappointment with the Bucks, several teams would be interested if he does. The Spurs, who landed the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 draft in Monday night's lottery drawing, are among those in the best position to trade for Antetokounmpo. But will they do so?

Spurs general manager Brian Wright did not rule it out.

“It's a bit early to precisely forecast what the Spurs intend to do with all of their optionality, which was essentially the answer I got when I asked Spurs general manager Brian Wright inside the drawing room if San Antonio will be willing to trade that No. 2 selection.

“Not that Wright's predictably coy response will do much to hush such forecasting among rival teams,” The Stein Line's Jake Fischer wrote.

If the Spurs are intent on trading for Antetokounmpo, they have the resources to do so. While former No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama is certainly off-limits, the rest of the roster and much of San Antonio's expansive draft capital are likely available.

Specifically, 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, as well as midseason acquisition De'Aaron Fox, would be useful pieces for Milwaukee, which notably does not have a first-round pick this year or in 2029, and they owe pick swaps in 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2030.

With much of their own picks already out of the proverbial door, the Bucks have little incentive to truly “tank” over the next few seasons.

As for the Spurs, the championship window is seemingly just beginning to open. While Wembanyama's season ended prematurely due to a blood clot, San Antonio seemingly has a very good opportunity at competing for championships with a healthy Wembanyama and especially if he plays next to a former two-time league MVP in Antetokounmpo.