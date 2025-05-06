For all his thank yous as he stepped down as San Antonio Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich looked forward as much as he reflected. Attending the press conference for new head coach Mitch Johnson, Pop praised his successor. But he also noted the young talent that Johnson will continue to work with.

“They've got some young players who are going to end up being really great players,” Popovich said.

San Antonio's core starts with 21-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama. Newly named Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle means the the organization has the award's last two winners. Recently acquired De'Aaron Fox, who's averaged 25 points per game for the better part of the last five seasons, is still just 27 years old. Top 15 picks Devin Vasell and Jeremy Sochan are 24 and 21 respectively. Underappreciated sixth-man Keldon Johnson, who also doubles as their longest tenured player, is 25.

“Mitch Johnson will be the guy that forges their futures and I'll do everything i can to help him and help them,” Popovich added.

Gregg Popovich vouches for Mitch Johnson

Before taking over on November 2 for a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Johnson had already spent the previous five seasons on Pop's bench.

“Mitch has been in the G League for a few years, behind the bench a few years, on the bench a few years and took over this year and did a fantastic job with circumstances that were very difficult,” Popovich said.

Johnson started his Spurs career with the team's affiliate in Austin. It's a foundation that eventually led to a place that left the Hall-of-Famer impressed.

“We saw him in action and he was brilliant,” Popovich said of Johnson's role this year.

San Antonio went 32-45 under the then assistant coach. They went 22-60 a year ago before losing Wemby in mid February and Fox in mid March this season. All of it under the umbrella of having lost Pop in early November.

“To the current players, you are the part of this opportunity that is the most exciting,” Johnson said to his guys in attendance.

Wemby and Castle were present. As were Sandro Mamukelashvili, Blake Wesley, Riley Minnix, and Harrison Ingram.

“You guys have put yourselves in a place to continue to grow to do something special. And I cannot wait to continue to grow with you, partner with you, challenge you and try to get better every single day. And my only guarantee is that I will give you everything I have to do that,” the Seattle, Washington native added.

With the organization's general manager, Brian Wright, sitting by his side, Johnson took it back to the pieces in place now when asked about lies ahead this summer.

“The thing that I will be focusing on the most this off-season will be this current group of guys and the current players on our roster right now and get them as better as we can in that time allowed. And then, obviously, Brian and the rest of the group will do the due diligence that they do and we will partner and discuss things and be on the same page and aligned as we always are.”

The Spurs hold two lottery picks in the coming NBA Draft. But, the way Johnson sees it, prospective great players don't outweigh who's in front of him now.

“I think my sweat equity and time will be devoted to these current guys right here and continue to get them as improved as we can.”

Popovich sees it the same way. Just with Johnson at the helm.