Victor Wembanyama was excellent in his first career NBA win — a 126-122 San Antonio Spurs triumph over the Houston Rockets on Friday night — and head coach Gregg Popovich let the rookie phenom know it afterwards.

The longtime Spurs bench boss singled out Wembanyama in the locker room after the team improved to 1-1 on the season, acknowledging his first victory in a “game ball sort of moment,” per the San Antonio Express-News' Tom Orsborn.

“Of course, it felt great. Coming back in the locker room, Pop acknowledged it was my first-ever NBA win,” the 19-year-old revealed. “It just made me proud for a moment, proud of myself. Of course, it's just one win and we've got a whole lot more to come and a whole lot more tough games to come.”

At times, Wembanyama looked unstoppable in front of the 18, 354 in attendance at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. He made the tying basket with 20 seconds left in regulation, scored the first of overtime, and finished the night with 21 points and 12 rebounds in his first home game.

Wembanyama found new level in second half

He really turned it on in the second half and overtime, potting 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in that span. He added four rebounds in overtime to help his team seal the win.

“That was big time,” teammate Zach Collins admitted, per AP. “He was dominant. Great moves. Got his body in him all night.”

Wembanyama finished 7-for-19 from the field, including three dunks, and back-to-back blocks on the same possession with two minutes remaining in the game.

“We showed some composure and some not so composed,” Popovich explained afterwards, per AP. “That's a work in progress. The best thing about it was they were persistent. We got better and better as we adjusted to their physicality. The ball moved better, our defense improved a little bit, but we were pretty ordinary for about 2 1/2 to three quarters.”

Now back to .500, the Spurs will look to begin a streak when they head to Los Angeles to play the Clippers on Sunday night. With the first NBA win under his belt, Victor Wembanyama is already blossoming into a superstar.