Not a single person in the world expected any other outcome, but seeing the San Antonio Spurs officially select Victor Wembanyama as the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft was still a sight to behold. Wembanyama is one of the most hyped-up prospects in NBA history, and it's not hard to see why. The fluidity with which he moves, not to mention the guard skills he possesses, don't come too often in a 7'3 frame.

Nevertheless, nothing in the NBA is a guarantee. With Wembanyama just being 19 years of age, there still lies a long developmental process ahead for both him and the Spurs. Still, given the Spurs' track record when it comes to developing generational big man prospects, Wembanyama should be thanking his lucky stars that he landed in San Antonio — especially if it means learning from one of the best to ever do it.

Speaking with the media after hearing his name called on draft night, Victor Wembanyama said that he would very much love to have the opportunity to work with and pick the brain of Spurs legend Tim Duncan.

“Tim Duncan, if I get the opportunity to work with him… I can't really think of a better role model,” Wembanyama said, per ClutchPoints beat reporter Erik Slater.

Victory Wembanyama told Gregg Popovich he wants the opportunity to work with Tim Duncan. “I can’t think of a better role model.” pic.twitter.com/Pstooz3U4e — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) June 23, 2023

Victor Wembanyama is speaking nothing but facts. Tim Duncan is not just one of the greatest basketball players of all time, he is also one of the most durable stars to ever play the game. Duncan's longevity is off-the-charts, remaining as one of the best players in the league from 1997 to around 2014 before Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge took the mantle off of him.

Duncan may no longer be on the Spurs' coaching staff, but his relationship with Gregg Popovich remains strong, so it's a near-certainty that the three-time Finals MVP plays a role, no matter how small, in Wembanyama's development. And as Marc Stein noted, Duncan will reportedly “visit the team's practice facility” on a regular basis to aid in the talented French center's transition to the NBA.

It'll certainly be a treat to witness Victor Wembanyama grow with a few legends of the game showing him the ropes on how to become a superstar in the league.