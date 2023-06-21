Victor Wembanyama is in New York City doing a promotional tour ahead of being drafted No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday. When visiting an elementary school for a Q&A, Wembanyama was asked by a student how tall he is, reports The Washington Post's Ben Golliver.

Under intense grilling from an elementary school student, Victor Wembanyama says he’s 7’3” pic.twitter.com/35Vn83yGg7 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 21, 2023

“Victor, how tall are you?”

“Once and for all, I'm 7 foot 3.”

Victor Wembanyama makes sure to preface by saying ‘once and for all,' indicating that he knows it is a big question on a lot of people's minds. He reveals that he is 7'3, an absolutely gargantuan size that is a big reason why NBA teams are salivating over his future prospects.

In reality, it is just the Spurs that are gushing over his height, as they will be landing him in the NBA Draft on Thursday. Although it is not just his size but his unreal skillset and athleticism to go along with his height that is the reason he is a generational prospect.

The consensus is that Victor Wembanyama is the first prospect to come along with this type of hype since LeBron James. If Wembanyama can live up to anything similar to what LeBron has become, then there is no doubt that Spurs fans will be thrilled with the No. 1 overall pick.

Tune in to the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday to see Victor Wembanyama get drafted No. 1 overall by the Spurs. It should be the start of a resurgence for the franchise and Wembanyama's official inauguration into the NBA.