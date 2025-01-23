As focused and mature as Victor Wembanyama has proven over his first season and a half in the NBA, the 21-year-old phenom is not missing the opportunity to soak in a trip to his native France for the San Antonio Spurs.

“I'm going to enjoy this week for sure regardless of thick, how intense my schedule is going to be,” the Le Chesnay native said.

Wemby started his professional career in his home country and has already represented France in the Olympics. Leading up to two games in the French capital against the Indiana Pacers, Wembanyama is savoring every aspect of this homecoming.

“It's meant everything. The way they showed up for me, the way they answered to all I wanted to show them and help them discover,” the Spurs' leading scorer said of touring his teammates around his homeland.

“It means everything because that's the best gift they could give me. So, I'm trying to give it back to them and help them enjoy their time here as much as they can.”

Victor Wembanyama embraces fan support at home and abroad

Not only is Wembanyama from France, but his hometown of Le Chesnay is a suburb of Paris, which is set to host the the 2025 NBA Paris Games on Thursday and Saturday. Since arriving back home over the weekend, Wemby has received a hero's welcome. Of course, it's helped that the Spurs organization has made it a point to immerse themselves in France.

They officially launched their “Play Paris” with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and youth basketball clinic at a new outdoor basketball court in Le Chesnay. Honoring Victor’s journey from Paris to the NBA, “Play Paris” is a program built to inspire the next generation, provide access to play and create a lasting legacy within the community. The Spurs' generational young talent is fully on board.

“It just reminds me of that responsibility that we have to do our best to make that impact positive. Overall, just bringing emotions to people and bringing it together is an incredible thing. I try to share these moments with fans as much as I can.”

Wembanyama admitted that his throwing himself into the community serves him well too.

“I also I feed off it. It helps me.”

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year believes the support will extend to his team's contests vs. the Pacers. As the Silver and Black look to break a three-game losing streak, the two match-ups will be considered home games.

“Both games are definitely going to feel like home games, with the crowd with us I think,' Wemby continued. “We'll see. I don't need to have any expectations. I know it's going to be crazy.”

It's support that extends well beyond Wembanyama's home country to his new hometown.

When the Spurs tip-off against the Pacers for the second time, some fans in Texas will have marked their calendars for two official game watch parties taking place in San Antonio (at the team's headquarters, titled the Frost Plaza at The Rock at La Cantera) and Austin on Saturday, Jan. 25.