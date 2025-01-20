The San Antonio Spurs are back in France this week for the NBA Paris Games where star big man Victor Wembanyama will get to play in front of his home fans. The French superstar hasn't played in front of the French crowd since the Paris Olympics in the Summer, and now they will get a chance to watch him play in person.

Before the games, Wembanyama showed love to some admiring fans in France.

Expand Tweet

Wembanyama and the Spurs will take on the Indiana Pacers in a pair of overseas battles on Thursday and Saturday. The matchup between two good offenses should be a lot of fun to watch and very high scoring for the fans.

Wembanyama has always been a huge deal in France, but he took it to another level this summer when he led the French national team to a silver medal and battled it out with Team USA in the Gold Medal Game. He was one of the top players on the team, even at his age, and showed that he and the French team will be here to stay in future international competitions.

Wembanyama has built off of that run at the Olympics by making the leap and becoming a truly elite player in the NBA this season. In 36 games this season, Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and four blocks per game. As a result, he has earned plenty of All-NBA buzz and is making a run for Defensive Player of the Year.

As a team, the Spurs have come up on rough times after a feel-good start to the season. They have lost three games in a row and seven of their last 10 contests to fall to 19-22 on the campaign, which puts them down in 12th place in the Western Conference. Their hopes of making the play-in in the Western Conference have taken a big hit during this recent slide, but there is still plenty of time to climb back up in the standings.

The Spurs will feel like they have a great opportunity to do that in this one in front of what will certainly feel like a home crowd pulling for Wembanyama. Look for the French superstar to show up and show out in front of his home fans against the Pacers.