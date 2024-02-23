The Spurs enter the unofficially halfway point of the NBA season just three games better than the Detroit Pistons and two games better than the Washington Wizards in the race to avoid the worst record in the NBA.
The Spurs haven't been seen as being in ‘tank mode' this season largely because of the brilliant play of rookie Victor Wembanyama, who came over from France with high expectations and has mostly lived up to them.
The man known as ‘Wemby' had a hot take on ‘skipping steps' on his path to NBA stardom. The ‘Wembanyama Effect' was detailed recently as it has been a bright spot for the team despite its putrid record on the season.
With fans clamoring for ‘more Wemby' and Spurs boss Gregg Popovich looking for a way to salvage the season in some regard, the Spurs are planning to involve Wembanyama more in the game down the stretch of their 2023-2024 season.
Wembanyama to Get More Minutes
Reporter Jeff McDonald stated on X that Wembanyama is likely to get over 30 minutes per game according to Popovich.
The man known as ‘Coach Pop' added that he doesn't think he will get ‘Sprewell minutes' referencing the former New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors star Latrell Sprewell.
Asked Pop about the possibility of increasing Wemby's playing time down the stretch. He said Victor won't play "Sprewell minutes" but "he's got to get up over 30."
— Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) February 23, 2024
Wembanyama has averaged 20.5 points and ten rebounds this season shooting nearly 47 percent from the field.
Spurs Resume Play vs. Kings
The Spurs were set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night as part of the resumption of NBA play after the All-Star Break.
Popovich's team entered the break having won just three of their last 12 games and are hoping to turn things around behind a Wembanyama-led surge.