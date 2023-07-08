Victor Wembanyama is the most hyped NBA talent since LeBron James. While that is a good thing, that also means the San Antonio Spurs rookie has a target on his back. Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones proved that as he went at Wemby and embarrassed him big time in the rookie's Summer League debut.

Midway through the third quarter, Jones connected with Nick Smith Jr. for the alley-oop dunk. Of course Wembanyama tried to stop it with his insane length, but he was a step too late. It certainly didn't help the Spurs rookie that Jones was just ridiculously athletic and just seemed to fly on his way to the rim.

Of course everyone was in awe of Kai Jones. He basically gave Victor Wembanyama his first “Welcome to the NBA moment,” and we're still in the Summer League! Imagine what others will try to do on Wemby when the 2023-24 season officially starts.

Spurs fans have to give props to Wemby for trying. Coach Gregg Popovich will certainly like that attitude. Wembanyama can't think about getting embarrassed if he wants to grow and become a superstar in the NBA. Regardless of what happens to him, he needs to go all-out in every game.

Still, the Hornets faithful and all Wembanyama haters and doubters had a field day as a result of the poster dunk. Considering how good the dunk was, we're pretty sure Charlotte and all the detractors will also keep bringing it up whenever others talks about the Frenchman.