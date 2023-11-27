Devin Vassell is simply in disbelief over what Victor Wembanyama just did in the Spurs' loss to the Nuggets on Sunday.

When everyone thought Victor Wembanyama could no longer surprise them with what he does on the court, the San Antonio Spurs rookie would proceed against the Denver Nuggets to make history with a stat line never seen before. Even his teammate Devin Vassell couldn't believe what the French phenom is capable of.

While the Spurs ended up losing their 12th in a row, Wembanyama's performance was a source of encouragement for a San Antonio fan base looking for one. Wemby finished the night with a team-high 22 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, six steals and four blocks. He shot 7-of-17 from the field and 2-of-5 from deep. Making things even better, the 19-year-old did it all in just 25 minutes of play.

The Spurs' rising star made plenty of history in the process, including becoming the first player in NBA history to register such points, rebounds, steals and blocks in under 35 minutes of play (via Brett Usher). Furthermore, Wembanyama joins David Robinson as the only players in league history to have at least six steals and four blocks in a game while playing no more than 25 minutes, per Stat Muse.

With that said, Vassell couldn't contain his shock in his postgame presser. The Spurs wing was in utter disbelief and couldn't help but share some expletives as he discussed Wmebanyama's performance and impact on the team.

“Congrats, big fella, what the f**k was that? … That's a crazy-ass stat line. We just got to continue helping him. He's obviously helping us. We just got to put this thing together to get some f**king wins,” Vassell said, per Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News.

It's hard to blame Devin Vassell for that kind of reaction. The rest of the Spurs fanbase probably felt the same thing after witnessing Victor Wembanyama have his way against the Nuggets.

Despite the wins not coming often for the Spurs this 2023-24 season, at least Wembanyama is giving the San Antonio faithful something to cheer for as they try to build a team that will once again contend for the playoffs and, hopefully, for the title in the years to come.