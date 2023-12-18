Wembanyama vs Giannis should be good.

Two monstrous men will face off for the first time on Tuesday as Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when the San Antonio Spurs visit the Milwaukee Bucks. Ahead of his first-ever clash with The Greek Freak, Wemby offered an awesome take on Antetokounmpo's game.

Via Paul Garcia:

“He is probably one of the players I've studied the most and I love the way he's playing because he's always aggressive and he's scary for his opponents. I'm trying to take a lot of examples from him and I'm very excited to play against the Bucks. It's going to be very, very interesting.”

If Wembanyama came anywhere close to the player Giannis has developed into, he'll be a Hall of Famer. Althouh the Bucks franchise cornerstone isn't 7 foot 4, he's not far off and happens to be a physical specimen on the court, bullying his opponents. The Greek Freak is a force around the cup and has also improved his jump shot a lot over the years, making him a more complete player.

Victor Wembanyama meanwhile has already shown glimpses into what he could be in time. The Frenchman might have a more raw skillset at the moment, but he's more skilled with the ball in his hands than Giannis. Wemby is a guard in a big man's body.

His rookie campaign is promising thus far, averaging 19 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 43.6% from the field. However, the youngster is only draining 28% of his triples. All eyes will surely be on this matchup between Giannis and Wemby on Tuesday. After all, it's not every day you get to see two such talented bigs go head-to-head.