The mere possibility of a regular season game in Paris is already exciting Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.

Rumor has it that the San Antonio Spurs will be one of the teams heading to France for next year's iteration of the NBA's Paris Game. Now, nothing is final yet. But the mere possibility of this is already capturing the imagination of prized rookie Victor Wembanyama, the 20-year old generational prospect who hails from Le Chesnay, France.

When asked about the possibility of playing a regular season game in Paris in 2025, the Spurs rookie dropped an excited reaction that shows how much of a privilege it will be for the team if they do end up being the team that makes the trip to one of Europe's most popular tourist destinations.

“It is probably going to one of the most intense and precious games in my life if that happens,” Wembanyama said, while adding that he and the Spurs would be “very, very lucky” if they finalize the contracts with the league, according to Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News.

Clearly, fans will come out in droves at Accor Arena if Victor Wembanyama ends up being one of the players who makes the once-a-year trip to Paris. After all, Wembanyama's hometown of Le Chasnay is only around 30 minutes away from where the game would be held, so it wouldn't be too big of a hassle for his family to come out and support him in what would be his second season in the NBA.

The Spurs rookie should be a much improved player by then, and seeing how incredible of a player he is already at the moment, seeing him with a year of NBA experience under his belt would be quite the sight.

Victor Wembanyama also stands out as the France men's national basketball team's greatest hope. The current French team is in decline, with the team finishing in 18th place during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Wembanyama, as a 20-year old with plenty of room to grow, will be the key to restoring them to their former glory — hence the excitement that should come if the Spurs do end up making the Paris trip (especially when it'll be coming after the 2024 Paris Olympics).

For now, however, it seems like it will take up to six more months before the NBA finalizes anything for the 2025 Paris Game, if recent history is any indication.