Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs might be one of the next teams that would make the trip to Paris next year.

The NBA returns to Paris in 2024 for one regular season game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets. Both teams are clearly enjoying their time overseas in one of the most popular tourist destinations all over the globe. This is the third time the NBA will be holding a regular-season game in Paris. Now, in 2025, it seems like the NBA will be making the Paris Game all the more special as they're setting their sights on a potential return to France for San Antonio Spurs youngster Victor Wembanyama.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, multiple sources said that “Wembanyama and the Spurs will be one of two teams” making the trip to Paris come January 2025. The Spurs have reportedly “agreed in principle to participate” and they are already “making plans” to set aside a week for this special trip.

This, however, is not yet set in stone. Per Vardon, “no contracts have been finalized” and the league office was not able to confirm their report. Things are subject to change, still, although it might take a few months for the NBA to confirm their plans for the next iteration of the Paris Game.

For example, the Cavs and Nets' matchup wasn't announced by the NBA until July 2023; given the NBA's usual workings, one would think that confirmation as to whether Victor Wembanayama and the Spurs would be making the trip to Paris would come around six months from now.

Nevertheless, rumors first broke of the Cavs and Nets' Paris matchup in late June of last year; with rumors swirling at a much earlier date this time around, perhaps fans would receive a confirmation at a much earlier date as well.

Whatever the case may be, this development will be a welcome sight for Victor Wembanyama and his family, as they should have the chance to witness the generational prospect ply his trade for the Spurs at close proximity to their hometown of Le Chasnay. Accor Arena is around 24 kilometers away from Le Chasnay, so it should be easy for Wembanyama's family to make the trip if the Spurs, indeed, are confirmed as one of the teams for the NBA's 2025 Paris Games.