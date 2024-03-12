If defensive acumen was molded to become a person, Victor Wembanyama is the output. The San Antonio Spurs star may have just spent a single year with Coach Gregg Popovich but his ability to churn out 5×5 stat sheets is already there. An argument could be made that no high-flyer could get past this Defensive Player of the Year candidate but Trayce Jackson-Davis proved them wrong. In fact, the Golden State Warriors rookie got the dunk and the win.
— Vito Corleonie (@VCorleonie) March 12, 2024
Blocking shots at the apex of a dunk is clearly an art form that Victor Wembanyama has mastered. However, there are still loops in his technique that could be improved with the help of the Spurs coaching staff led by Gregg Popovich. For now, it does not look like he minds that Trayce Jackson-Davis put him on a poster, via Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News.
“Getting dunked on is nothing. It's part of the game. I dunk on a lot of people and a lot of people dunk on me too. But I think I block more often than I get dunked on, so that's positive,” the Spurs rookie declared.
The Warriors big man got a lot of praise on social media and hyped up his bench when the ball went through the net. Clearly, this was a moment that he will remember when looking back to his first year in the league.
Wemby's Spurs get shattered at the hands of the Warriors
The Spurs got off to a great start. They scored 37 points and kept the Warriors to just 29 points in the first quarter. But, things immediately started to collapse after that. Wembanyama's team only scored 41 points in the second and third. This was eclipsed by the Warriors who notched 61 in that same span of time. This team has the ability to get hot but they just have to maintain it.
Yet again, Wembanyama led the Spurs in scoring by knocking down 10 out of 25 field goal attempts and four out of his nine free throw shots. He also grabbed 14 rebounds with 12 of them coming from the defensive end. His development is rapid despite these losses.