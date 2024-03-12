The Golden State Warriors need herculean efforts from everyone on their roster in the coming days as they try to gain a more favorable position in the Western Conference standings without the services of Stephen Curry, who is currently nursing an ankle injury. And on Monday night, during the Dubs' major bounce-back 112-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis punctuated proceedings with a thunderous monster jam over the man taken 56 spots above him in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama.
With a little over a minute to go and the game already out of the Spurs' reach, Jackson-Davis functioned as a dribble handoff hub for the Warriors. But no Dubs player was moving on the perimeter; as a result, with Wembanyama pressuring Jackson-Davis out on the three-point line, the Warriors rookie decided to go on a straight-line drive using his dominant hand, took off from outside the restricted area, and hammered down a thunderous tomahawk jam over the presumptive 2024 Rookie of the Year.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, from the moment the Warriors selected him with the 57th overall pick of last year's draft, has had a huge chip on his shoulder. So what better way to cement his status as one of the best draft picks last year by hammering home an epic and-one dunk over the most hyped up prospect in NBA history in Victor Wembanyama?
It has already been clear for a while that Jackson-Davis is one of the biggest steals of the 2023 NBA Draft. But he has done nothing but improve since the moment he entered the NBA. As one could see above, the 24-year old rookie has some advanced ball skills at his size, and he has incredible feel for the game, making him quite a quality frontcourt piece to have for the Warriors to have.
As for Victor Wembanyama, this play is not at all an indication that his defense is overrated. In fact, contesting that drive isn't something many other defenders could have done. Even Rudy Gobert, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, has been dunked on a few times. But no one can take away what a huge achievement it was for Trayce Jackson-Davis to climb the summit of Mount Wembanyama and emerge victorious.