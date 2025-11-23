The Cleveland Browns will be starting Shedeur Sanders against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it's something that has been highly anticipated since he was drafted. It's obvious that a lot of things had to go in his favor for this opportunity, and now it's here for him.

After Dillon Gabriel suffered an injury last week, Sanders came in for him, but he was not as prepared as he should have. This week, things have been different, and head coach Kevin Stefanski put a plan in place for the rookie called “Hungry Dawgs Period,” according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“It is a brainchild of Kevin Stefanksi to help spur on the development of young players, specifically Shedeur Sanders,” Rapoport said. “After practice, and sometimes during practice, Shedeur and the rest of the young players get 8-10 reps of the game plan. Not scout team, of the game plan, to try and accelerate his development. This is where Sanders has been making most of his strides in practice. He did get full reps with the 1s this week. He is ready, expect plenty of deep shots for the Browns, considering the kind of touch he has on the deep ball.”

From @NFLGameDay Morning: In anticipation of #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' first start, insight into the Hungry Dawgs Period and how the rookie has been working behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/PDzA6bkS0r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2025

It sounds like Sanders should be set up for success this week, and he has a good chance to impress the team as they go up against the Raiders, another team that has not had much success this season.

Sanders will be the third Raiders quarterback to start this season, and he will be the second rookie to start. Joe Flacco began the season as the starter, but he ended up being benched by the Browns, and then he was eventually traded to the Cincinnati Bengals.

From there, Gabriel was the starter, but he suffered a concussion last week and is now in protocol.