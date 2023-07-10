Gregg Popovich will continue to spearhead the San Antonio Spurs' rebuild, and Victor Wembanyama couldn't be any happier with that.

Speaking to reporters after a standout performance in the Summer League against the Portland Trail Blazers, Wembanyama shared his delight that Coach Pop is in for the long haul with the Spurs. While it's not really a big surprise since there were already expectations that Popovich would return after the team landed the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wemby simply couldn't help but be excited to get to work with the legendary tactician.

“It's just another sign from him and the franchise that they care about the project. There's something great going on. We kinda knew it was gonna happen, but now lets get it rolling. We can get started now,” Wembanyama said, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

The Spurs signed Gregg Popovich to a new five-year deal reportedly worth $80 million to remain as the team's head coach. His contract will run until the 2027-28 season, giving him enough time to polish Victor Wembanyama and develop what could be the next great San Antonio dynasty.

Wembanyama has every reason to be happy for sure. Coach Pop is one of the biggest reasons why he's excited to be with the Spurs, and now they will have a chance to forge a stronger relationship. For Wemby, it's also an opportunity to learn from the man who helped players like Tim Duncan and David Robinson reach Hall of Fame status.

Of course, Wemby also made sure to show Popovich that he didn't make a mistake extending with the Spurs. On Sunday, he exploded for 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in San Antonio's 85-80 loss to Portland.

True enough, exciting times are ahead for the Spurs.