All those talks about Gregg Popovich retiring soon can end now. The San Antonio Spurs tactician is here to stay, or at least for the next five years after he signed an extension with the franchise.

Of course the extension was expected after the Spurs drafted French phenom Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. When the team landed the top pick, fans and experts alike predicted Coach Pop to stick around so he can guide the next generation of San Antonio.

Now, it's official, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Just In: San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich – the winningest NBA coach of all-time – has signed a new five-year contract extension with the franchise. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2023

