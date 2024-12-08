For San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, playing alongside a 12-time All-Star, Chris Paul, has many benefits, as Gilbert Arenas noted recently. Spurs veteran DeMar DeRozan surpassed 24,000 career points, but for Arenas, it’s Paul who will impact Wembanyama most. In a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, the former NBA star talked about CP’s influence.

Paul is revered as one of the greatest point guards of his generation. Arenas believes Chris’s work ethic and meticulous approach should inevitably rub off on a young, impressionable Wembanyama.

“Learning from [Chris Paul] that early does help in the long run. We might not see the real effect today,” Arenas said. “It might kick in next year… There’s nobody built to guard you down there; you can rewrite the game.”

In today’s NBA, Wembanyama’s two-way dominance undoubtedly gives him a ceiling to reach. Under Paul’s guidance, he can expedite the process through a strong work ethic and relentless approach.

“CP brings in stability, vet, professionalism, structure,” Arenas said. “He got a stern fist, you know? He demands greatness. He demands everybody to be on pace.”

During the offseason, Wembanyama factored into Paul’s decision to join the Spurs as a free agent. He revealed Victor’s endless ceiling ahead of the association’s 2024 Rookie of the Year’s second season.

Gilbert Arenas’ Victor Wembanyama can ‘rewrite the game’ take

In the era of positionless basketball in the NBA, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama exemplifies a dynamic center who can do a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor, as Gilbert Arenas alluded to in his recent episode. Defensively, he’s on track to become the NBA’s best rim protector for the foreseeable future. On the opposite end of the floor, Wembanyama is still a work in progress while extending his offensive prowess.

However, for Arenas, Wembanyama couldn’t ask for a better veteran to guide him through the process.

“Somebody has to sit down with him in film and just show him these first two years, you can really dominate because the game is not meant for you,” Arenas added. “It’s one of those things where you’re a loophole here trying to fit in. This is like Shaquille O’Neal being dropped in today. And then, he’s going to sit out there [and] chuck threes up. There’s no one built to guard you down there. You can rewrite the game.”

Paul, Wembanyama, and the Spurs will host the Pelicans on Sunday.