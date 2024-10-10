The San Antonio Spurs may not be among the best teams in the league quite yet, but it shouldn't be long before they emerge as a powerhouse yet again, thanks to the presence of generational talent Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama, in his rookie season, already showed the transcendent two-way talent that would make him an unsolvable problem for opposing teams for years to come. But it seems as though he is wasting no time adding to his already-deep bag of tricks.

On Wednesday night, during the Spurs' preseason contest against the Orlando Magic, it appears as though Wembanyama has already picked up a few tricks from veteran point guard Chris Paul. Wembanyama showed off his improved playmaking flair, unleashing an exhilarating no-look pass straight to a wide-open Malaki Branham from underneath the basket.

Now, it's imperative that Wembanyama improve his playmaking feel so he could become the all-world destroyer that many believe he'll soon be for the Spurs. But it's downright unfair that, at 20 years of age, he's already showing off a bag befitting of a veteran, and if he ever manages to optimize his playmaking game, his height of 7'4″ would give him an unfair advantage when it comes to seeing passing lanes that nobody else can.

Wembanyama has already been making plenty of strides as a ballhandler, and his defense gives him a lofty floor of production even if his shot isn't falling. But witnessing the Spurs star improve his playmaking will be downright terrorizing for the entire association. Wembanyama struggled with turnovers during his rookie season. He averaged nearly as many turnovers (3.7) as he did assists (3.9) last year, which is something he has to improve upon.

But he can improve at his own pace now that the Spurs have one of the greatest playmakers of all time in Paul lining up alongside perhaps the most exciting young talent in today's NBA.

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are coming

Victor Wembanyama was too good during his rookie campaign that it would not have been too astounding had the Spurs decided to make win-now moves this offseason. Wembanyama put up 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game in his age-20 season, which is simply unfair. But the Spurs have decided to take a much more languid pace in building a winning roster around Wembanyama, which may be the correct move.

Nonetheless, the Spurs are ripe for a leap this season. They have assembled a roster with players that complement each other. Chris Paul is coming in to solidify the team's starting point guard spot, and Harrison Barnes gives them a solid 3-and-D guy at small forward. Devin Vassell could very well take a leap now that he can move into more of an off-ball shot-creation role, while Jeremy Sochan continues to round out his game as a true swiss-army knife.

Now, it's not quite clear yet who the other long-term pieces for the Spurs will be. Stephon Castle figures to play a huge role in the future, but his offensive game remains very raw. He's going to need time to marinate before he becomes a major contributor. The likes of Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, and Julian Champagnie could also strengthen their case to stay on the team for the long haul.

At the end of the day, the league better watch out for these nascent Spurs.