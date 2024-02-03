The Spurs lost a very winnable game on Friday night.

The San Antonio Spurs have been asked related questions numerous times this season. Too many to count. Unfortunately for them, so are the turnovers.

For a second straight game, the Spurs lack of ball security took big portions of the press-game post conference. ClutchPoints asked point guard Tre Jones about the continued issue.

“Honestly, just being sharper offensively in what we're doing. Sometimes we don't know if we're cutting to get open, cutting back door if guys are setting screens, popping to get open,” the former Duke star said.

“We're just trying to get on the same page still, figure out what we're trying to do. That starts with me as point guard and a leader on the court, trying to be sharper and let that lead our guys.”

Turnovers biggest factor in Spurs' most recent loss

Not only were turnovers a reason for the Spurs 114-113 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, they were the main reason according to head coach Gregg Popovich.

“I thought we played our ass off. We played well enough to win. We missed some threes in the second half that were wide open. We missed free throws down the stretch. I don't care,” the Hall of Famer said.

“What I care about is we played so hard. But we gave them 24 points off turnovers, so that sloppiness is the cause of the game. They played well enough to win. They executed well enough to win. Everybody makes mistakes, but 24 points off turnovers usually gets your butt kicked.”

Devin Vasell, who led the team with 20 points in their straight loss, agreed.

“Yeah, that hurts us. It’s tough playing against that team, running in transition and Zion [Williamson] filling. You got Brandon Ingram, you got CJ McCollum pushing. Even with all those turnovers, even with all that, we still had to game,” the former Florida State Seminole continued. “Some free throws. I could nitpick here and there, but we're just growing. Last time we played New Orleans, I think we lost by like 30 or 40. So, the progress that we're making is huge, but we want wins.”

Victor Wembanyama's turnover struggles

The turnover bug hasn't alluded San Antonio rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama. In fact, it's hit him the hardest. Wemby turned it over a game high six times. It's the fourth time in the last eight games that the top pick in last summer's draft has committed at least six turnovers.

“Taking care of the ball and running back on offense, getting some high energy steals. That momentum, we've got to entertain,” the 20-year-old ‘Rising Star' said.

“What can we do. We're at a point in the season where we learn a little bit about ourselves, but some of the 40-plus games, maybe, are catching up to us and we need to stay focused on every one of them,” San Antonio's leading scorer for the season continued. “And because each game counts. We can't just not pay attention to this, because this has been one of, if, not our biggest problem all year.”

For the season, Wemby is averaging 3.2 turnovers per game. For perspective, his 3.2 blocks per contest leads the NBA.