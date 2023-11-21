Spurs HC Gregg Popovich is taking a glass half-full approach to things after they lost vs. the Clippers on Monday, their ninth straight loss.

It's been a tough go for Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs as of late. Following a strong start to the season marked by two statement victories over the Phoenix Suns, the Spurs have resembled their 2022-23 version much more closely over the past few games, losing eight straight games entering their Monday night battle against the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, the Clippers, despite having difficulties since trading for James Harden, handily took care of business against the Spurs, blowing them out by 25 points, 124-99, to hand them their ninth straight defeat. At this point, it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel for them, as they'll be facing plenty of playoff-caliber teams in the coming weeks .(In fact, the only “easy” game the Spurs will be having for the next month or so will come against the Chicago Bulls… on December 21.)

Nevertheless, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich remains “pleased” despite his team's lackluster results on the court, owing to their acceptable execution on the hardwood.

“I'm totally pleased with the game. Nobody likes to lose but I thought their competitiveness and execution were good against a very good, very talented, and a very well coached team. I'll sleep well,” Popovich said in his postgame presser, per Jeff Garcia of KENS5.

Gregg Popovich has been very patient with this young Spurs team, and for good reason; they were without Devin Vassell, after all, who remains out due to a groin injury, and it wasn't as if Victor Wembanyama's arrival would turn around the team's fortunes in an instant.

But moving forward, the Spurs have to be more careful with the ball, as they turned the ball over 16 times against the Clippers. That is part of the growing pains the team will be encountering as they continue to start Jeremy Sochan at the point. Wembanyama also has to snap out of the mini-slump he's in.

And with a difficult schedule ahead, the Spurs may have to endure a few more losses along the way before they get it right, especially with a rematch against the Clippers on the docket for Wednesday night.