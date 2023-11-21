The Los Angeles Clippers had been struggling since acquiring James Harden in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. When Harden made his Clippers debut on Nov. 6 against the New York Knicks, the Clippers proceeded to drop six games in a row. That culminated with Russell Westbrook moving to the bench. With Harden now penciled in as the starting point guard, the Clippers have won two straight games including Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. In that game, Harden put up a strong stat line as per StatMuse that shows the Clippers might have found some answers by moving Harden into the full-time point guard role.

James Harden dished out ten assists and didn't turn the ball over at all in the Clippers win against the Spurs. It's the sixth time in his career that he's posted double digit assists in a game without a single turnover. Harden had come under a lot of criticism during the losing streak, but he's seemingly found a rhythm.

In the Clippers win against the Rockets on Friday, Harden finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as well as the eventual game-winning three-point shot. Against the Spurs he finished with 13 points, ten assists and three rebounds.

As a Clipper, Harden has been averaging 16.5 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 51.6 percent shooting from the field, 38.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 95.8 percent shooting from the free throw line. The Clippers are currently 5-7 and in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.