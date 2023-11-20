Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has changed a lot since making his debut in the NBA, though he knows he still has a lot to learn.

In a season that has already seen a share of bad losses, the San Antonio Spurs just suffered what may have been their worst of the young 2023-24 campaign. Already without star Ja Morant, who is serving a 25-game NBA suspension for flashing a gun on social media during the offseason, the Memphis Grizzlies were also missing Marcus Smart, Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard, GG Jackson, Jake LaRavia and Xavier Tillman because of injuries on Saturday night. It didn't matter in the end with a 120-108 outcome at the Frost Bank Center that meant an eighth straight setback for San Antonio.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and the players often cite youth and inexperience as the genesis of their consistent troubles. Perhaps no Spur embodies those two characteristics more so than Victor Wembanyama–inexperience when it comes to the NBA, at least.

ClutchPoints was able to ask some some questions to the young superstar following both losses over the weekend, including a 129-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday. We covered a number of topics with Wemby, spanning where he is now compared to the beginning of the season to the team's psyche during this losing skid and how teams are approaching his presence on the court.

Here's what Wemby has to say about the season so far, including what has changed for him ever since the campaign started:

ClutchPoints: As much as it's going to take time for everything to develop the way you guys want; regarding the comfort level with your teammates, is there a big difference now than when the season started?

Victor Wembanyama: “Yeah, I would say so but I would also say that at the start of the season I didn't have the vision to know. I think our vision got better too; (there's) an understanding of the game.”

CP: Because the loss of leads has happened a couple of times, when it starts to happen, is it harder for the team to regroup because, maybe, there's a ‘here we go again' type mindset going on?

Wembanyama: “Yeah, it might be. Even though it might be subconscious, yeah, all of us don't want to…and this is how I feel to, I don't want it to repeat again. But then how are going to react? By just complaining or doing the right things to bring up that energy? We need some fresh energy coming onto the court to get back from halftime.”

CP: You had the eight blocks tonight (Saturday's loss to Memphis). Does it feel like teams are actually going at you more, attacking when you're in there?

Wembanyama: “I say less and less. Every game.

CP: Really, they're attacking you less and less every game?

Wembanyama: Yeah. I mean (consider) the scouting report. I would say less, yeah. I've seen that already in the season, but even before in my life.

Asked #Wemby if theres a ‘here we go again’ sense with the #Spurs when opponents start to rally from big deficits… “Yeah, might be…” ⬇️ Also, given his NBA career high 8 blocks, asked if he thinks opponents are attacking him more defensively….⬇️#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/WDBsXbqvvj — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) November 19, 2023

The top overall pick of this past draft scored 19 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out four assists in addition to the eight blocked shots he made against the Grizzlies. For the season, he's averaging 19.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 30.2 minutes per game.

The 3-10 Spurs will look for their first win since November 2 when the Los Angeles Clippers visit them on Monday for the first of two consecutive games in the Alamo City. Hopefully, Wemby and co. can finally break out of their slump.