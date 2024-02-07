Doug McDermott has loved his time in San Antonio.

It would surprise almost no one—and you may be able to remove the word almost'—if the San Antonio Spurs trade sharpshooter Doug McDermott this week. The franchise is rebuilding and McDermott's skill and experience are exactly what contenders need down the stretch. What the Silver and Black would get, or wouldn't get, in return may prove their worst case scenario.

ClutchPoints asked the third-year Spur if, in fact, he expects to be moved by Thursday's trade deadline.

“I think that's something my agent and I will talk about, obviously. Shooting's at a premium in this league and I know I can do it with the best of them but, at the same time, I love being here. I love being with this young team. I think there's a lot of potential in the future here and it's awesome to be a part of,” McDermott said.

“Whatever happens happens. It's always good to be wanted in this league and it just shows you're doing your job a a high level. That's all I can focus on right now is just continuing to try and make my threes and be a good teammate and everything else will happen on its own.”

Doug McDermott loves San Antonio

The Spurs may not get an offer they like for McDermott. Should that happen, pulling the trigger on a trade would be tough to take for fans, especially considering the former Creighton star doesn't want to leave San Antonio.

“It's my favorite place I've lived for sure, by far. And I've lived in some pretty big cities. Just the people, the organization, just all align with each other,” McDermott said.

“There's no BS here, which I really like and I can just focus on becoming a better basketball player, a better person and, at this stage of my career, that's kind of what I'm striving to be: a better leader. If I want to get into coaching or the front office or whatever comes next, there's no better place than here. Regardless of what happens, I've enjoyed my time here and I would love to be here forever.”

Spurs' trade deadline realities

The Spurs have several young players NBA rivals may find intriguing. Such deals may get complicated. A potential McDermott trade could prove simpler because he's a smart shooter who wouldn't command multiple first-round draft picks.

“Everyone's a little anxious,” the 10-year veteran said about Thursday's trade deadline.

“It's different here when we've got a young team. A lot of these guys are draft picks and guys who are developing, so maybe a little bit less of that. But for myself and some of older guys, we've been through it so many times where we know that anything can happen. We'd like to stay here. It's a great spot to be but we also know that they've got to look out for the franchise and if that means trading, you can't control it.”

As the Spurs field, or make, expected calls about some of the players on their roster, McDermott is ready for what may come next.

“It's hard to block out the noise. I don't get on social media or any of that stuff so I don't really hear much of it anyway,” he said.

“The one day of the year my phone's on ring is the trade deadline day. Otherwise, it's on silent so if I get a call I know probably something happened. It's a blessing to be in this league, regardless of what team your one, wherever you're at. I've gotten traded so many times that I've enjoyed all the people I've met throughout the journey.”

San Antonians hope that if McDermott's dealt, it's because the Spurs received an offer worthy of parting with a man who's come to love their city.