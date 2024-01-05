The Pistons emerge as the betting favorite to land Keldon Johnson if the Spurs decide to trade him.

The NBA trade deadline is approaching and rumors are running rampant. One way to get a good indication of where a player might be traded is the betting odds. With that said, it sounds like the Detroit Pistons could be in the running of potentially trading for Keldon Johnson from the San Antonio Spurs.

That's right, the Pistons are currently the betting favorites at +200 to land Johnson if the Spurs do decide to deal him away. Some other notable teams on the list are the Orlando Magic (+300), Miami Heat (+400), and Memphis Grizzlies (+600).

Keldon Johnson is a solid small forward for the Spurs. This season he's averaging 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. That's definitely something the Pistons would benefit from if Johnson were to be traded to Detroit. So, it'll be interesting to see if the franchise opts to make a deal with San Antonio or not.

The Pistons are currently 3-31 on the season, as they've looked like the worst team in the league by a lot. They just snapped their 28-game losing streak recently. But this team clearly needs some help. For that reason, it makes sense why Detroit would be interested in someone like Keldon Johnson.

With that said, Johnson will be one to monitor leading up to the trade deadline. Plenty of teams around the league would love to have him on their roster. But the Spurs could end up keeping the fifth year veteran. He's been a nice compliment to Victor Wembanyama, so it'd make sense for San Antonio to keep Johnson on the roster.