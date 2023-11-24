The San Antonio Spurs should consider making a Keldon Johnson trade during Victor Wembanyama's rookie season.

The San Antonio Spurs are in the midst of a massive free fall as Victor Wembanyama's team has dropped 10 games in a row. This comes after the Spurs won three of their first five games, which included a pair of impressive victories over Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. As promising as San Antonio looks with Wembanyama, the youth within this Spurs team is still very evident. Likewise, it doesn't help that the front office has constructed an ill-fitted roster around their prized rookie from France. With that, perhaps the Spurs need to shake things up and make a trade at some point this season.

By normal standards, Victor Wembanyama is having a rookie season worthy of Rookie of the Year. In 15 games so far, the 19-year-old is averaging 18.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks. But as many anticipated, the kid is still inconsistent as he warms up to playing in the NBA while his teammates continue to adjust to playing with a never-before-seen athlete like him.

With Wembanyama as the pillar of the franchise, there's no questioning that winning championships is the goal for this organization. However, the Spurs are still ways away from becoming a competitive team. With that said, it's worth wondering just who on this roster will still be on the team when the Spurs are finally ready to contend. Would the Spurs start rounding out the pieces surrounding Wembanyama as soon as this season? In my opinion, they should.

With that, who should San Antonio trade this season to kickstart that?

Who should the Spurs trade?

The Spurs do have some intriguing young pieces who still fit Victor Wembanyama's timeline.

Keldon Johnson was San Antonio's leading scorer last year averaging 22.0 points per game while tallying 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is still just 24 years old and is still improving as an all-around player.

Devin Vassell signed a monstrous five-year $146 million contract extension this summer, which indicates the Spurs see him as a significant part of their future. At 23 years old, he has already shown flashes of being a three-level scorer with a knack for creating his own shot off the bounce.

However, it's still worth pondering if those two are long-term pieces to put beside Wemby. Likewise, it is fair to ask if Vassell and Johnson are the co-stars that Wembanyama will ride with when the Spurs are finally ready to contend in the future.

At this point, it's honestly hard to tell. This season should be focused on developing the French phenom as much as possible.

With what we've seen so far through the first month of the Wemby era, however, it might make sense to get value out of Keldon Johnson right now.

Why the Spurs should trade Keldon Johnson

No, this doesn't mean to say that Keldon Johnson isn't going to be good. He's already good. At 24 years old, Johnson is still far from his peak form. But he just isn't the right player right now for Victor Wembanyama.

Johnson also isn't going to be a top two or three player on any contending team. So if he were to remain a part of this Spurs core in the future, he'll need to eventually embrace an even lesser role that he already has.

After averaging 22.0 points on nearly 18 shot attempts last season, Johnson's numbers are down to 16.6 points on 14 attempts per contest. He also hasn't developed as a consistent outside shooter, which is ideal to allow Wembanyama to operate with more space. After shooting nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc in his third NBA season, Johnson is knocking just 33.3 percent of his three pointers dating back to last year.

Nonetheless, Spurs fans can appreciate Johnson for trying to adapt. It's hard to go from being the No. 1 option to becoming a second or third scorer. It has been just one month into the new role and he is still learning how to play with the French fella. And it's showing on the stat sheet. Johnson's assists numbers are up to a career-best 4.4 per game this season. Moreover, he averages at least one of those to Wembanyama.

Still, it might be better for the Spurs to explore deals for Johnson now, when his value is still very high.

Spurs trade idea for Keldon Johnson

Several teams will certainly be interested in acquiring a young and intriguing piece like Keldon Johnson. Perhaps the Spurs can trade Johnson to acquire a real point guard who will fast-track and guide Wembanyama's growth in his rookie season.

One target San Antonio can acquire in exchange for Johnson is Portland Trail Blazers veteran Malcolm Brogdon. The reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year has no business playing a backup role in Portland. The Spurs could use certainly use him as a veteran mentor for Wembanyama and the rest of this young Spurs core.

Johnson, meanwhile, would find a more meaningful role with the Blazers as they themselves continue with their rebuild.