The San Antonio Spurs dynasty is well in the rearview mirror, as the franchise has been rebuilding under legendary head coach Gregg Popovich as of late. Although last season saw the Spurs continue to be cellar dwellers, their play injected a glimpse of hope that the team is headed in the right direction, thanks in large part because of a Rookie of the Year performance by Victor Wembanyama.

With Wembanyama living up to the hype, the Spurs are convinced that they have a generational talent on their roster. In fact, the NBA world knows that it could only be a matter of time before “The Alien” takes over the league.

But while the Spurs finally have a star leading the way, their supporting cast remains to be questionable. As good as Wembanyama is, he cannot singlehandedly lift the franchise on his young shoulders. Although guys like Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, and Devin Vassell have shown glimpses of promise, all basketball fans can agree that the Spurs just aren't there yet.

While the team's young core should be given more time to develop, the Spurs also need to look for potential upgrades that could bolster their chances to emerge as a legit playoff contender. With a potent duo of Chris Paul and Wembanyama leading the way, San Antonio has enough talent to become a surprise Play-In Tournament team. In fact, they could be a veteran acquisition or two away from skipping the Play-In and qualifying directly for the playoffs.

Among the players in the Spurs roster, Johnson has struggled to become a consistent producer. While his energy can be felt at times, he hasn't turned out to be the franchise cornerstone that the Spurs expected him to become. With plenty of talent potentially available in the middle of the season, the Spurs should be looking around the league to see if they can find any suitors for Johnson.

Keldon Johnson's rollercoaster of a season

Johnson has had some bright moments for the Spurs throughout his six-year NBA career. But this season, Johnson could be headed out the door. The 6'5 forward has yet to start a game and has seen his minutes per game drop from 29.5 last year to 25.3 this year.

With Johnson seeing less time on the floor, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to see that his production has taken a dip. Johnson's per game averages of 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game are among the worst of his career, and he's hitting just 44.8% of his shots, which is the lowest mark of his career.

To make matters worse, it has been a season of inconsistency for Johnson. While he has the potential to break out and drop 25 points, there have also been far too many instances where he hasn't even reached double-figures.

Johnson is having an up-and-down season so far, and that should be enough to convince the front office that a more stable supporting cast surrounding Wembanyama, CP3, and rookie sensation Stephon Castle is needed if they want to expedite their ongoing rebuild.

Keldon Johnson has a tradeable salary for the Spurs

Another aspect that makes Johnson a prime trade candidate is his salary. Although he's not on an expiring contract, the Spurs guard will be making $19 million this year. The amount should be easily movable, giving the Spurs some leverage to negotiate for some additional talent to upgrade their roster.

At $19 million, the Spurs should have a bevy of options when it comes to finding a trading partner. Whether it's a two or three-team trade, the Spurs are flexible enough to get a deal done prior to the trade deadline.

Johnson signed a four-year contract worth $74 million back in the 2022 offseason, and while they clearly envisioned him being a part of their long-term future, that deal could make him enough of an asset for the team to consider trading this year.

In terms of value, Johnson should be enticing to several teams looking for youth and depth at the wing position. With his motor and energy, Johnson is a system type of player who can make an impact on any team right from the get-go.

Spurs need to improve their supporting cast

As previously mentioned, it has been an up-and-down season for Johnson. If the Spurs are serious about going deep into the playoffs, they need a stable supporting cast. San Antonio already has a generational talent in Wembanyama and a decorated playmaker in CP3 leading the way, and they also discovered a potential franchise cornerstone in Castle. What the Spurs need now are grizzled veterans who can fulfill their roles.

The Spurs should have several options available for them if they dangle Johnson in trade conversations. Guys like Grayson Allen, Bruce Brown, and Cameron Johnson could be available for the taking, and they could come in and fill a specific role for the team in a way that Keldon Johnson currently cannot seem to do. Regardless of who comes to town, Johnson has not panned out for San Antonio as expected, and it may finally be time for the team to part ways with him.