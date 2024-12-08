The San Antonio Spurs haven't been strangers to losing over the last couple of years. But, despite back-to-back 60-loss seasons, the newly acquired Chris Paul says this team can't get comfortable with such a reality.

“You don't want to get used to this losing stuff.”

The 39-year-old point guard preceded that by spelling out a sense of urgency following a 140-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings that marked a third straight setback for San Antonio.

“We definitely need to get a win.”

Chris Paul looks to Spur turnaround

In playing without Victor Wembanyama for a second straight game because of lower back soreness, the Spurs dropped a third straight contest for the first time this season.

“Obviously, it's been a tough stretch for us right now with different bodies in and out. That's why it's the next man up mentality,” Paul said.

In his 20th NBA season, the future Hall of Famer is averaging 10.4 points and 8.5 assists in 28.8 minutes per game. In Friday's loss to Sacramento, Paul dished out 13 assists while scoring 11 points in 29 minutes. Most of his teammates, who were also without second-leading scorer Devin Vassell vs. the Kings, haven't fared as well during the losing streak.

“Been a tough few games for us. It's really hard to win in this league. Winning one game is really hard, so you definitely want to get back on the winning train just so you don't forget what that feels like.”

The Spurs allowed 140 points against the Kings. It's a season high that eclipsed the 139 they allowed the night before in a loss to the Chicago Bulls.

“Our defense has sort of been our staple all season long. Regardless whether we win or lose, we've been able to get stops. Giving up 140,” Paul exclaimed, “That's not our identity.”

Similarly, another slow start plagued the home team. Though they were tied with Sacramento at the end of one Friday, they found themselves trailing by 10 at halftime. It's a trend that has troubled the Silver and Black for more than three weeks. They haven't led after an opening period since Nov. 16 — a game they lost the Dallas Mavericks.

“For us, they've got the analytics and statistics of everything. We haven't been one of the better teams in the first quarter,” Paul continued. “Third quarter has really been our quarter, but I think we're just trying to find consistency through the whole game and once we figure that out, I think we'll see much brighter spots.”

Paul says, individually, he's fine

Over this Spurs skid, Paul has hit or exceeded season averages for his significant statistics. Save for the loss that started the three-game losing streak when he scored just two points in 32 minutes at the Phoenix Suns, for whom he played from 2020-2023 and helped get to the NBA Finals in his first season there.

“I'm good. So is my body, all that, mentally, all that stuff.”

Paul has been credited as a big reason the Spurs won their 11th game this season approximately two and a half months before they did last year.