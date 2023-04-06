David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The San Antonio Spurs have officially hit the rebuilding phase. With a current record of 20-59, the Spurs hold one of the bottom three records in the league and have a shot at winning the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. One player does not make a franchise, however, and the Spurs will have some decisions to make in NBA free agency this offseason. With a rebuilding team, the main focus in free agency should be players who fit the timeline of the future. Younger players with potential who still have levels they can reach. When it comes to the Spurs own free agents, there are two of them that stand out that they should seriously consider re-signing. Those players are Tre Jones and Keita Bates-Diop.

Tre Jones

The Spurs nabbed one of the steals of the 2020 draft in Tre Jones. Jones has become one of the better young point guards in the NBA and a starting caliber player. For players in Jones’ situation, there’s always going to be the question as to whether or not his numbers as a starter can be replicated on a winning team. Jones should get the benefit of the doubt in this situation. He’s sure to draw interest from other teams on the NBA free agent market but the Spurs should ensure that their point guard of the future does not get away.

Now in his third year in the NBA, Jones has had a breakout season. His numbers are up across the board to the tune of 12.7 points per game, 3.5 rebound, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals with shooting splits of 45.3 percent from the field, 28 percent from the three-point line and 86.3 percent from the free-throw line. He started in 62 of the 65 games he appeared in at just a little over 29 minutes per game.

Jones is ready to take the next step in becoming a full-time starting point guard. The Spurs would be wise to lock him up to a long-term contract. The one thing that would be good for Jones to improve on though is his three-point percentage. He gets that efficiency up and he’s set to go.

Keita Bates-Diop

Keita Bates-Diop is another player the Spurs should take a hard look at re-signing in NBA free agency. He may not be a starting caliber player but he’s developed into a solid role player. Any team, even rebuilding teams, need players like that. Because of that, he too is likely to draw interest from opposing teams. It wouldn’t be the end of the world if the Spurs were unable to re-sign Bates-Diop, but they should make an effort to anyways.

Bates-Diop has also had a career season to the tune of 9.1 points per game and 3.6 rebounds with shooting splits of 50.4 percent from the field, 38.9 percent from the three-point line and 79.4 percent from the free-throw line. He’s a solid defensive player on the wings as well. He’s suited up in 64 games this season including 39 starts in about 21 minutes per game. Now he kind of falls into the category of a player not young enough to fit the future timeline but you can’t just fill a team with a bunch of young players. Look at how that has turned out for the Houston Rockets. Every team needs a capable veteran guy or three who can come in, knock down the open three, play some defense and generally do whatever is asked of him. Bates-Diop fits that bill.