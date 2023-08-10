The basketball world is eagerly awaiting the official NBA debut of Victor Wembanyama, but before that happens he'll make another kind of debut – the digital kind.

Ahead of the official release of NBA 2K24, which will take place on September 8, basketball's most popular gaming franchise has been gradually releasing the ratings of a number of the NBA's best players. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic has come in with a whopping 98, it was recently announced.

But for the time being at least, fans wanting to know how NBA 2K will rate perhaps the hottest draft prospect in league history will have to wait. A video was uploaded by the franchise showing Victor Wembanyama receiving an envelope marked ‘NBA 2K Official Rating, Victor Wembanyama', which he opened and looked at before placing it back in the envelope.

Just how NBA 2K will rate him will be an interesting exercise. The hype surrounding the French number one draft pick, as we all know, has been almost unprecedented, and if some of it was to be believed then his career will be a disappointment unless he is the greatest player of all time. However, the fact remains that he's yet to play an NBA game, and with his frame it will likely take some time before he's able to dominate at the top level the way so many expect him to.

How much NBA 2K will factor in his likely teething issues has not yet been revealed, and it will be interesting to see whether they lean into the hype, recognize that he has not yet played a solitary NBA game, or slot the rating somewhere in between.