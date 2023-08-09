Nikola Jokic is having an electrifying offseason after leading the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA Finals victory in franchise history. Nuggets fans will be excited about the latest piece of Jokic related news, as the star center has earned a 98 overall rating in NBA 2K24.

A 98 overall is a huge number for Nikola Jokic that firmly puts him in the upper echelon of NBA 2K ratings. There is no doubt that Nuggets fans will be rushing to snag themselves a copy of NBA 2K24 in order to play with such an elite avatar of Jokic.

Of course, Nikola Jokic probably couldn't care less what his rating is as he spends the majority of his offseason at the horse track. Clips of Jokic cheering on and celebrating his horses have been surfacing all summer, with some jokingly questioning whether or not he was more excited to win the NBA Finals or see one of his horses win a race.

Whatever is more exciting for him, Nuggets fans probably don't care either since he brought them home an NBA Finals. Nevertheless, next year could be a different story with the rest of the NBA undoubtedly gunning to dethrone the Nuggets. Jokic cemented himself as the best player in the NBA this year, while Denver was clearly the best team, so the Nuggets will be public enemy number one across the association during the 2023-2024 campaign.

Stay tuned into any more NBA 2K updates and player ratings being dropped. Nuggets fans will certainly be pleased with the 98 overall rating for two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.