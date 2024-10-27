After being held in check in an opening night loss to the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs superstar sophomore Victor Wembanyama bounced back on Saturday in a solid home victory vs the Houston Rockets to push the team's record to 1-1. The Spurs looked much better in the win on Saturday despite a late comeback from the Rockets that made things more interesting down the stretch than they probably should have been.

Wembanyama raised eyebrows for his shoe choice during the game, Nikes which featured a design in the style of the Star Wars character Wookie, referring to Wembanyama's “Wookie of the Year” nod a season ago, per Nick DePaula on X, formerly Twitter.

https://x.com/NickDePaula/status/1850318591939551545

Fan reactions were mixed to the fashion choice, to say the least.

“Nahhhh these are HARD,” wrote one user alongside a slew of fire emojis.

Another user was a bit less impressed, writing “No joke I scrolled past this quickly and thought it was roadkill.”

Another user echoed that sentiment, writing, “nah thats a miss.”

Wembanyama at the least gets points for the creativity, which builds upon his legendary Halloween costume a year ago in which he dressed as Slenderman before a game vs the Phoenix Suns. It will be interesting to see what, if any, costume the rookie of the year breaks out this year with Halloween just a few days away.

What is the Spurs' ceiling this year?

The Spurs looked impressive on Saturday evening after appearing to be outmatched in their loss vs the Dallas Mavericks, controlling the game largely from start to finish and with Wembanyama having a much more efficient shooting night from the field back in front of the home fans.

The Spurs' supporting cast also played well in this one, as Jeremy Sochan pitched in 17 points, while new acquisition Harrison Barnes added 11, with Chris Paul dishing out nine assists in his San Antonio home debut.

The Spurs are competing in a Western Conference playoff picture that figures to be among the toughest it's been in years this year, as really, the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers are the only two teams going into this season without a legitimate shot of at least making the play-in round.

In any case, the Spurs will once again take on the Rockets in their next game on Modnay evening, again at home. That contest is slated to tip off at 8:00 PM ET.