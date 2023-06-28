The San Antonio Spurs' new era begins after taking Victor Wembanyama with the 1st overall pick in the draft. Wembanyama has the tools and talent to be a generational player. The 19-year-old from France stands at 7-foot-5 and is exceptionally skilled.

This season in France, Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points per game, 10.4 rebounds, and three blocks while shooting 47 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from three. Wembanyama is the future for the Spurs, and their goal should be surrounding him with talent that compliments his game.

San Antonio's core includes Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell. The Spurs have a ton of cap space and can be aggressive in free agency. Putting a quality team around Wembanyama could set them up for a bright future.

With that said, here are the three best targets for the Spurs in free agency after the 2023 NBA Draft.

3. Guard Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves is a talented guard coming off a breakout campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Reaves averaged 13 points per game, three rebounds, and 3.4 assists. He shot an efficient 52.9 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from behind the arc.

The 25-year-old guard plays well on both ends of the floor and has constantly improved throughout his two seasons with the Lakers. Reaves is a talented young guard on the rise. He is a restricted free agent, and Los Angeles is expected to match any contract offer he receives in free agency.

However, the Spurs should still offer him a deal, as he would fit the timeline and be a great addition at the guard spot.

2. Forward Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma is an intriguing option for San Antonio in free agency. Kuzma had a career year with the Washington Wizards, averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He shot 44.8 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from downtown.

His scoring ability could take some pressure off of Wembanyama in his rookie campaign.

Kuzma is a quality forward who has continued to improve as a player. He is a free agent, and with the Wizards starting their rebuild, he will likely sign elsewhere. The Spurs are an interesting landing spot for Kuzma, as they have one of the greatest coaches ever in Gregg Popovich.

Popovich has been great at elevating players and worked with Kuzma at the Team USA training camp in 2019. Kuzma could take the next step in his game if he signs with San Antonio and gets to learn more under Popovich.

1. Guard Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet is a veteran point guard that the Spurs should be interested in signing. VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.8 steals. He shot 39.3 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three.

VanVleet has championship experience- he won the title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and would be a great fit with San Antonio. While VanVleet has spent his entire career with the Raptors, he could be on the move in free agency. A veteran point guard like VanVleet would help Wembanyama transition seamlessly to the NBA.

The 29-year-old guard should be the top target for the Spurs this offseason as they build around Wembanyama.

The Spurs' new era has begun with Wembanyama. This offseason is now focused on surrounding him with the best talent and fits around him to maximize his production.

