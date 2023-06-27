The San Antonio Spurs' roster will obviously benefit from Victor Wembanyama. However, drafting him has also led to other perks, such as increased season ticket sales, per Axios.

“Spurs Sports and Entertainment's Lucy Kaneb tells Axios that about 4,000 new season ticket deposits have been made since the May 16 lottery, when the Spurs won the first draft pick. The AT&T Center recently sold out of suite leases,” Madalyn Mendoza of Axios writes. Mendoza also revealed in the article that the Spurs saw an incredible 3,000 percent increase in sales and “year-over-year online traffic.”

In other words, Wembanyama is bringing back old fans and helping to give the Spurs new ones. His impact on the organization is truly remarkable considering he has yet to even appear in an NBA game.

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs

Nobody was surprised when the Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Expectations are high for a player who's arguably the most exciting prospect since LeBron James.

That said, Wembanyama isn't going to automatically turn San Antonio into a championship-level team. The Spurs still have voids to fill on their roster. There's no question that Wembanyama will likely help the Spurs improve during the 2023-24 season, but the Spurs' front office still has work to do.

One other area where Wembanyama may help the team is in free agency though. Free agents may be more willing to sign with the Spurs amid Wembanyama's presence. This will be something to monitor during the 2023 offseason.