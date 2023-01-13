The San Antonio Spurs might have a better chance to beat the defending champions on Friday night than it seems at first glance. Why? Not only have the Golden State Warriors been basketball’s worst road team in 2022-23, but the young, rebuilding Spurs stand to benefit from a truly historic home-court advantage, too.

San Antonio will play at the Alamodome for the first time since 2002, welcoming the Warriors the team’s famed former home for a game that will set a new NBA attendance record.

The Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record when they host the Warriors tonight at the Alamodome, their former home in San Antonio 🔥 64,387 tickets have been sold! pic.twitter.com/pE3J4BMfLK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 13, 2023

The Spurs are celebrating their 50th anniversary in San Antonio by returning to the Alamodome for the first time since 2002 for an event dubbed “Back Home in the Dome.” The team played at the Alamodome from 1993 to 2002, a period that marked the beginning of their two-decade dynasty under general manager turned head coach Gregg Popovich. Franchise legends Tim Duncan and Tony Parker made their home debuts at the Alamodome in 1997 and 2001, respectively.

San Antonio has already sold 64,387 tickets to Friday’s game, clinching the single-game attendance record. Additional tickets and seats have been made available for the Spurs to accommodate even more fans than the Alamodome’s original 65,000-person capacity.

“It’ll be very unique,” Steph Curry said of playing in front of a record-setting crowd at the Alamodome, per Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s be cool to be a part of hopefully a record-setting night. I’ve never been to the Alamodome.

“I know Spurs fans are legit, so we’ll see how the road atmosphere is,” he continued. “They have a real home-court advantage with that many people. Should be amazing.”

San Antonio and Golden State tipoff at 4:30 p.m. (PT) on ESPN.