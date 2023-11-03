The Suns had beaten the Spurs nine straight times coming into the season, but Victor Wembanyama's team has changed the narrative this year.

The Phoenix Suns have owned the San Antonio Spurs, beating their Western Conference counterparts nine straight times entering the 2023-24 NBA campaign — but that narrative is being rewritten by Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs have beaten the Suns twice already this season, highlighted by a thrilling 132-121 victory at the Footprint Center on Thursday night.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker had never lost a game together against the Spurs, according to The Athletic. But the perfect 9-0 record has now become 9-2 against the suddenly 3-2 Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama tonight: 38 points

10 rebounds

2 blocks

58% FG SPECIAL pic.twitter.com/1VaV1W89nx — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 3, 2023

“The Suns had beaten the Spurs nine straight times coming into the 2023 season. San Antonio has already beaten Phoenix twice this season. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker had never lost a game together. They were 9-0. Until tonight vs. SA. Wemby,” reported The Athletic.

Wembanyama breakout

Wembanyama enjoyed his first true breakout game — very likely not his last — scoring a career-high 38 points while adding ten rebounds, two assists, a steal and two rejections.

The 19-year-old scored 10 of those points in the final 4:21, right after the Suns had erased a 27-point deficit to tie the game at 116 apiece.

“Someone's got to do it,” the French phenom explained afterwards, per Associated Press. “Tomorrow it might be one of my teammates.”

It was just the fifth regular-season NBA contest for Wembanyama, who was on the highlight reel on multiple occasions, including for an electric dunk straight down the lane in the second quarter.

“He's a multi-faceted player — he'll pass to the open guy,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. “He's got confidence in himself. He made some plays that were unbelievable. That combination is pretty good.”

Booker and Durant were both great despite the loss. Coming off a sprained ankle, Booker scored 31 points with 13 assists and nine rebounds. Durant potted 28 points of his own, adding six rebounds and two blocks.

But it was Victor Wembanyama who stole the show again, as the overwhelming early favorite for Rookie of the Year announced himself to the league on Thursday.

“Every game, we try to find the sweet spot where we need to hurt them,” he reflected. “Today it might be this way, tomorrow it might be someone else. It's how great teams work.”