We're back with another installment of our NBA betting predictions and picks as we head to the Western Conference for this tilt between surging teams. The San Antonio Spurs (12-12) will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (8-16) as both teams try to bounce back following recent losses. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently fourth in the Southwest Division after most recently beating the New Orleans Pelicans 121-116. The win snapped a three-game losing streak as they've now gone 2-3 over their last five. They won their first meeting against Portland 118-105 and will be favored to do so again in this one.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently fourth in the Northwest Division and they recently lost 98-107 against the Los Angeles Lakers. They've now dropped four-straight games and have gone just 1-6 over their last seven, so they're desperately hoping to get back to a respectable record with a win here.

Here are the Spurs-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Trail Blazers Odds

San Antonio Spurs: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -166

Portland Trail Blazers: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs come into this game after having trailed for most of their contest against the Spurs, but managed to take the lead in the fourth quarter and hold on for the win. Veteran leader Chris Paul moved into second all-time in assists with 10 in the game while Victor Wembanyama added 25 points and 10 rebounds. Although they're still working to get above .500 on the season, the presence of Chris Paul has given this team new life with someone to distribute the basketball effectively.

The Spurs are also one of the better defensive teams in the West thanks to Victor Wembanyama's presence in the paint. He's currently leading the betting odds to win Defensive Player of the Year, so the Spurs can certainly stand to win games against teams struggling to score the ball. Look for rookie Stephon Castle to continue his improved play as he sees valuable minutes with Keldon Johnson missing incremental time.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to find their footing after four-straight losses to Western Conference opponents. While their lineup has done great work this season in building their chemistry and finding reliable scoring, their efforts on the defensive end still need some work if they want to contend with a stacked Western Conference. Shaedon Sharpe continues to lead the team in scoring while Scoot Henderson has expanded his role this season as a primary distributor for the offense.

Despite standing across from Victor Wembanyama in the paint, Deandre Ayton managed to be the leading scorer for the Trail Blazers their last time out against the Spurs with 21 points and 10 rebounds of his own. When he's commanding attention in the paint, it opens the lane for players like Anfernee Simons or Jerami Grant to attack the rim and work from mid-range. Still, the Trail Blazers will need a better collective effort from the field if they want to find the win this time around.

Final Spurs-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Spurs and Trail Blazers will meet for the second time this season after the Spurs took to first meeting 118-105. While the Spurs are short favorites, they're certainly playing better basketball at the moment and the Trail Blazers have had an equally tough time scoring the ball.

Still, the Spurs are just 11-13 ATS on the season while Portland has gone 12-12 ATS. The Spurs are just 3-6 on the road this year while going 4-5 ATS in those games. They're also just 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

While the Spurs may not trend towards covering the spread in this game, we still like them to win behind the efforts of Victor Wembanyama and the increased involvement of the San Antonio bench. They're fully capable of being successful on the road, so let's roll with the Spurs to win this game outright on the solid moneyline price.

Final Spurs-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs ML (-166)