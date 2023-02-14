Youtubers Spy Ninjas just announced the Chad’s Wild Climb fundraising event in partnership with Make-A-Wish Foundation, which will then culminate in a Minecraft climb event in April. Fans are encouraged to come and join the rest of the Spy Ninjas community in an effort to raise at least $100,000 for the benefit of cancer patients.

February is Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s a topic that the Spy Ninjas know all too well. After being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Chad Wild Clay and his wife, Vy Qwaint, have started supporting cancer awareness efforts. With the Chad’s Wild Climb fundraising event, the Spy Ninjas are aiming to hit $100,000 in funds raised by April 29, which was kickstarted by a $10,000 donation by the husband-and-wife duo themselves.

Chad’s Wild Climb was formed by the Spy Ninjas to “shed light on a difficult by important topic, while creating a fun community event that is very much endemic to Spy Ninjas values.” The community, which caters mostly to children, is targeted by the Spy Ninjas for this campaign to help educate them about the importance of being good community members, friends and family.

Speaking about the partnership, Make-A-Wish America CEO Leslie Motter says: “We are thankful to have Spy Ninjas’ aid in bringing more wishes to life because wishes give children the strength they need to fight their illnesses and have a better chance of recovering.”

As part of Chad’s Wild Climb, Spy Ninjas will be releasing special episodes this February in honor of World Cancer Day. In April, donors can also participate in a virtual Minecraft climb that the team is working on, which will subsequently be featured in future episodes as well.

The campaign concludes on April 29, World Wish Day, at Spy Ninjas HQ in Las Vegas, Nevada. A child’s wish to meet Chad and Vy will be granted during the event with a tour of the Spy Ninjas HQ and a private meet-and-greet. At the event, Spy Ninjas will also unveil a plaque honoring the fundraiser’s top donor, to be installed at the top of the new Spy Ninjas climbing wall.

Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint have this to say about the partnership: “We are extremely grateful to have the opportunity to use our platform to support Make-A-Wish and make a child’s wish a reality. This cause is so important to us, both personally and collectively as Spy Ninjas, and we’re glad to have a partner like Tiltify that is helping us engage with our audience to reach our goal. We want to remind our young fans to be great community members by helping their friends in need and to find ways to smile while dealing with life’s challenges. This is how Spy Ninjas roll with the proverbial punches.”

To contribute to the fundraising event, fans can go to Tiltify and donate to Chad’s Wild Climb. Who knows, maybe you’ll be the one appearing on the plaque that will be installed at the top of the new Spy Ninjas climbing wall. Minecraft fans would separately remember also the passing of Technoblade, a popular Minecraft content creator, because of complications due to cancer. Hopefully, the fundraising event Chad’s Wild Climb becomes successful and the Minecraft and Spy Ninjas communities will both help contribute towards the cause for cancer awareness, prevention, care, and cure.