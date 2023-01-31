The new Minecraft free DLC Camp Enderwood has arrived and is released simultaneously with a new Minecraft Creator Series toy line.

Free Minecraft DLC Camp Enderwood is now available for download for players to install on their copies of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, allowing them to try out the new map and create new memorable experiences with their friends in the game. Camp Enderwood features campfires, toasty treats, physical activities, spooky woods, and mysterious creatures. The new map welcomes campers and visitors with a lot of fun activities for them to enjoy and meet new friends in with the safety of the camp reassuring them that they can enjoy things like parkour, archery, and marshmallow roasting without having to worry about monsters. However, those who would venture past the safety nets of the camp might find other thrilling adventures outside in the forests beyond.

Mattel Camp Enderwood Creator Series Toy Line Released Today

Coming out alongside the new Minecraft DLC Map is the Camp Enderwood Minecraft Creator Series toy line. The toy line is full of characters, accessories, and stories from the DLC map. Fans who would purchase the Action Figure Packs will also receive exclusive in-game items accessed via unique codes in each pack. The different roles and characters you can play in the DLC: Top Athlete, Camp Rockstar, Glamper, Star Child, Gamer, Ska Kid, Craft Lady, Avid Adventurer, Moth Creature, Sunken Spirit, and the Yeti, among others, will all be available to purchase as toys as they release throughout this Spring, with even more coming this Summer.

The Minecraft Creator Series toy line is in collaboration with toy creator Mattel. “Mattel is committed to providing fans of our iconic brands with new channels to experience their favorite characters and storylines,” says Mattel Global Head of Action Figures PJ Lewis. “In partnership with Minecraft, we are thrilled to bridge new connections between the physical and digital worlds. Camp Enderwood is the place where those scary campfire stories are true, and we cannot wait to share them with Minecraft fans.”