On Thursday, theSt. John’s men’s basketball team nearly pulled off a giant upset against Marquette in the Big East Tournament. Unfortunately, their upset attempt came up two points short, and head coach Mike Anderson was fired on Friday, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. This move has thrown Rick Pitino right into the driver’s seat to take the job.

“St. John’s has parted ways with Mike Anderson, source told @Stadium.”

St. John’s finished the season 18-15 and suddenly, Iona head coach and college basketball legend Rick Pitino has emerged as an option to take the job, per Goodman.

“There is significant interest on both sides with the St. John’s job and Iona coach Rick Pitino, source told @Stadium.”

St. John’s Fans Call For Rick Pitino

This isn’t a surprise, and rumors began to swirl as soon as Thursday about Rick Pitino potentially being an option to come to St. John’s. Iona went 25-7 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and Pitino has worked wonders since taking the job in 2020.

And SJU has catapulted itself as the favorite for Rick Pitino! https://t.co/ieGRGOCy02 — Zach Penrice (@Zach_DMVSports) March 10, 2023

We know red is a good color for @RealPitino and that he has a successful track record in the @BIGEAST and New York – sounds like a perfect match. https://t.co/uT02Mj1LgN — Debbie Harbsmeier (@dharbsmeier) March 10, 2023

Rick Pitino back to Madison Square Garden??? #SS3703 https://t.co/xdlIWva9Nh — Jack Byers (@JackByersRivals) March 10, 2023

Rick Pitino Watch is officially underway https://t.co/ALdRCyJS9K — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) March 10, 2023

I got no dog in this hunt but Rick Pitino coaching again in the Garden for St. John's makes too much sense not to happen. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 10, 2023

Mike Anderson is officially out at St. John's ✅ I believe Rick Pitino is next. When he's hired will obviously hinge on when his season ends at Iona ⌛️✍️ https://t.co/1253dFQcqq — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 10, 2023

Pitino was the head coach at Louisville from 2001-2017 and brought home an NCAA National title, although he was fired after a series of investigations and allegations.

Pitino also won a national title in 1996 with the Kentucky Wildcats, and he returned to the NCAA with Iona after spending some time coaching overseas. However, Texas Tech has also expressed interest in bringing Pitino on board after they got rid of Mark Adams.

Source: Texas Tech has expressed serious interest in Rick Pitino over the last 36 hours to replace Mark Adams. Iona plays tonight in the semifinals of the MAAC Tournament. This is March. https://t.co/ASgoPjpM6p — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 10, 2023

Nonetheless, St. John’s might move quickly in an attempt to bring Rick Pitino on board, and Iona could also be preparing for an NCAA Tournament if they win the MAAC Tournament.