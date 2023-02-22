The St. John’s Red Storm take on the Georgetown Hoyas. Check out our college basketball odds series for our St. John’s Georgetown prediction and pick. Find out how to watch St. John’s Georgetown.

The St. John’s Red Storm are in a position where they need to build rhythm and momentum for the Big East Tournament, because that is the only way they will get to the NCAA Tournament at this point. The Red Storm must enter Madison Square Garden in early March with a clear-cut sense that it has a path to success. The team has to have the belief it can get hot and stay hot for a few days. That building process needs to begin here with a win over Georgetown, after the Johnnies lost at home to Creighton over the past weeken. The Red Storm are several games under .500 in the Big East. They have shown flashes of quality but have not been able to sustain them and extend them into longer blocks of time. Coach Mike Anderson is on the hot seat, and if he loses to Georgetown, that would seem to be the kind of moment which seals his fate and makes it very clear that the school and its administration have to search for a new head coach. Anderson is definitely coaching for his job in this game, and Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing is almost certain to get fired or resign. Neither coach is likely to be at his current school in November.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the St. John’s-Georgetown College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: St. John’s-Georgetown Odds

St. John’s Red Storm: -2.5 (-104)

Georgetown Hoyas: +2.5 (-118)

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How To Watch St. John’s vs. Georgetown

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. PT

Why St. John’s Could Cover the Spread

This is a must-win game for the Red Storm and Mike Anderson. It’s as simple as that. The humiliation of losing to Georgetown — which St. John’s almost did a few weeks ago in the first meeting between these teams this season — would be a powerful thunderbolt which basically ends the season and prevents Anderson from being able to motivate or inspire his team for the Big East Tournament. St. John’s has to stay afloat and build confidence for The Garden in a few weeks. Losing to Georgetown would be seen as unacceptable, and that’s a motivating force for the Johnnies as they prepare for this game.

Why Georgetown Could Cover the Spread

The Hoyas beat the Butler Bulldogs on the road this past Sunday, their first road win in two years. Georgetown played solid interior defense, closing off the paint and driving lanes while forcing Butler to make perimeter jumpers. The Bulldogs did not, and Georgetown was able to score a very rare victory. Here’s the thing about Georgetown: The Hoyas do get blown out sometimes, but they often compete well. It’s just that they are terrible in finishing games. Georgetown is extremely bad at playing the final five minutes of games. Georgetown figured out the final five minutes against Butler. If it can continue to play well late in games, there will be more wins for this team.

Then consider how mediocre and unimpressive St. John’s is. The Red Storm have very clearly underachieved. They needed a last-minute shot to beat Georgetown at home the last time these two teams played. If St. John’s doesn’t play better, Georgetown will finish the job and get another Big East win.

Final St. John’s-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

St. John’s is not a particularly good team, but the Johnnies played poorly in the first meeting against Georgetown this year. It’s hard to think they will play as poorly in the rematch … and they still won that first game. Also, it’s hard to think Georgetown will win consecutive games. That has not happened in a very long time. Take St. John’s.



Final St. John’s-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: St. John’s -2.5