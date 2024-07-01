Twitch streamer StableRonaldo returns to Twitch after a three-day ban in controversial fashion. Instead of playing it safe and shying away from attention, he doubles down by dressing up as Dr Disrespect.

StableRonaldo was banned from Twitch on Wednesday, June 26, allegedly due to reckless driving on stream. It’s never officially confirmed, however, as Twitch bans are wont to be. Ron released a statement promptly apologizing to his community and quickly regained access to the streaming platform three days later.

However, instead of toning down his content to avoid future bans, StableRonaldo instead decided to poke the bear.

Dr Disrespect is a controversial figure already, with his highly publicized breakup with Twitch a few years ago breaking the internet just a while back. He’s been through a lot of controversies since then, but his Twitch ban remained one of the internet’s biggest mysteries. After all, back then, no one knew why he was banned.

Recently, however, a former Twitch employee spilled the beans. Dr Disrespect has since taken a break from streaming, saying that he’ll go on a long trip with his family. Friends and associates have since called him out for his unacceptable behavior, even getting himself removed from NBA 2K24. The video game development studio he founded even cut ties with him after the news broke.

Riding on the noise that the Dr is generating right now, StableRonaldo strikes and he instantly goes viral. Going back to Twitch dressed up as Dr Disrespect – with no effort spared. Donning the Dr’s iconic red shirt and vest, moustache, sunglasses, and a matching wig, Ron made his fans laugh at the controversial Doc’s expense.

Ron also came out to Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” referencing Dr Disrespect’s child predator allegations with Kendrick’s song calling out Drake as a pedophile.

StableRonaldo is back, Doc is not

Ever since his Twitch ban, Dr Disrespect has stayed away from the platform and has streamed primarily on YouTube Gaming since then. While StableRonaldo can poke fun at the situation and capitalize on the drama during his comeback stream on Twitch, Dr Disrespect himself might never be able to return to Twitch at all.

Dr Disrespect’s ban from Twitch appears to be a lifetime ban, after all. While Twitch is notorious for not revealing the reason behind most of their bans, we now know the real reason why real-life Guy Beahms was removed from the platform, and it seems unlikely for him to recover from that.

Not only did Dr Disrespect lose his platform for his attempts at meeting up with a minor years ago, he also lost the trust of his community for this behavior. Dr Disrespect claims that he wishes he were able to address this issue before but was legally obliged not to, but it doesn’t change how his community sees him now after the revelation.

Dr Disrespect says he’s not going anywhere, and that he’ll return stronger than ever when he comes back from his family vacation. But will his community welcome him back?

As for StableRonaldo, his temporary ban did absolutely nothing to his momentum. He is already one of the most clip-worthy creators on the platform. The future looks bright for him, and it doesn’t look like he has any plans of stopping. Props to FaZe Clan for signing him for a streaming contract because it’s working out great for both parties.