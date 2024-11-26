ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Stanford is spiraling into this game, while San Jose State has looked good but is inconsistent at times, too. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Stanford-San Jose State prediction and pick.

Stanford-San Jose State Last Game – Matchup History

Stanford has won six straight matchups between these two teams when they played between 2007 and 2013. These two Bay Area teams have not met since then. This is a rivalry game in the sense that these two teams are very close and have a shared history, with Bill Walhs coaching both programs. The trajectory of each program feels like it is headed in opposite directions, entering this matchup.

Overall Series: Stanford leads 52-14-1

Here are the Stanford-San Jose State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Stanford-San Jose State Odds

Stanford: +2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +116

San Jose State: -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 55.5 (-114)

Under: 55.5 (-106)

How to Watch Stanford vs. San Jose State

Time: 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Stanford Could Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford is still in the middle of a rebuild, and that's very apparent on offense. They are averaging 22.1 points per game and 318.9 total yards per game. Quarterback Ashton Daniels has been inconsistent this season. He has 1,448 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions with 62.3% completion percentage. He has been a big dual threat for the Cardinal because he also leads the team in rushing at 578 yards and two touchdowns on 131 carries. Starting running back Micah Ford is behind him with 304 rushing yards and 71 carries. This offense is coached very well, but they do not have the talent yet, and that is going to hurt them against San Jose State, even with the Spartans having a defense that is not all that special in their own right.

Stanford's defense has struggled and is one of the worst in the ACC. They are allowing 33.6 points and 410.8 total yards per game. They have one of the worst passing defenses in the ACC, but they are solid against the run. The Cardinal allows 271.1 yards through the air and 139.7 yards on the ground. This creates a massive mismatch against a San Jose State passing offense that is the best in the Mountain West. The Spartans are a solid offense and have the pieces to exploit the Cardinal, especially through the air.

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose State has been solid on offense this season. They are averaging 403.4 yards and 26.9 points per game. They have used two different quarterbacks this season, Walker Eget and Emmett Brown. Brown is the starter currently, and he has 1,621 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 57.6% completion percentage. In the receiving corps, Nick Nash is the best pass-catcher, and he has 1,291 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 96 receptions. The running game has been inconsistent, with Floyd Chalk IV leading the way with 652 yards and nine touchdowns on 135 carries. The Spartans have the offense to cause issues for a rebuilding Stanford defense. Their passing attack has been one of the better in the country, and they can exploit a weak Stanford secondary.

The San Jose State defense has been inconsistent this season, allowing 26 points and 388.5 yards per game. They are in the middle of the road against the pass and the running game. They allow 230.9 yards through the air and then 158 on the ground. Stanford's one area of strength has been their running game, but the Spartans have the players to slow them down. This defense is the X-factor because the Stanford offense is not playing well, so they can completely shut them down and get a chance at a big win.

Final Stanford-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

Stanford is the better program and bigger program historically, but this year, the better team is San Jose State. The Spartans have the passing attack to consistently attack the Cardinals downfield. That is the difference, despite using two different quarterbacks. Stanford has struggled, so expect San Jose State to take advantage and win and cover at home.

Final Stanford-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State -2.5 (-118)