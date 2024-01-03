Stanford faces UCLA. Our college basketball odds series includes our Stanford UCLA prediction, odds, and pick.

The Stanford Cardinal take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Stanford UCLA prediction and pick. Find how to watch Stanford UCLA.

The Stanford Cardinal entered this past Sunday's game against the Arizona Wildcats without a win over a Power Five conference team this season. They lost to Michigan, Arkansas, and Arizona State, also dropping decisions against notable non-Power Five programs such as San Diego State and Santa Clara. They were 5-6 overall and in a very bad place. Given that Arizona has established itself as a top-10-caliber team, Stanford's odds of beating the Wildcats seemed slim to none. Keep in mind that Stanford beat Arizona in Palo Alto one season ago. The idea of Stanford beating Arizona in back-to-back seasons seemed ridiculous.

However: This is college basketball. Crazy things happen, and they happen often, not just once in a great while.

Stanford not only beat Arizona in Maples Pavilion for the second straight season; the Cardinal won this game in a runaway, 100-82. The Cardinal, after struggling for 11 games, maxed out and did everything right, while Arizona seemed stuck in mud and couldn't do anything to stop the Trees. Stanford's embattled head coach, Jerod Haase, is firmly on the hot seat. That win gave him at least some hope that he might still be able to work his way out of trouble, but the general consensus at Stanford is that Haase needs to make the NCAA Tournament in order to keep his job. If he can't make the Big Dance for the first time in almost a full decade as Stanford's head coach, he will likely be fired at the end of the season. This game against UCLA is therefore extremely important for Haase. He still has little margin for error, though the win over Arizona has improved his outlook to a certain degree. Haase needs to build on the Arizona win instead of losing momentum just a few days later.

Here are the Stanford-UCLA College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Stanford-UCLA Odds

Stanford Cardinal: +4.5 (-105)

UCLA Bruins: -4.5 (-115)

Over: 137.5 (-102)

Under: 137.5 (-120)

How To Watch Stanford vs UCLA

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Stanford Could Cover the Spread

The Cardinal crushed a very good Arizona team by 18 points. Arizona will probably be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and might have a shot at being a No. 1 seed. The Cardinal destroyed the Wildcats and showed just how much potential they have. As was the case last season, Stanford — when everything is going well — can be really good. The problem is, and has been, that the best version of Stanford rarely shows up. If the best version does in fact show up against UCLA, however, the Cardinal should cover. They actually should win outright.

This is one of the least-talented UCLA teams in recent memory. The Bruins hit just 3 of 19 3-pointers against Oregon in a loss to the Ducks this past Saturday. UCLA just doesn't have guys who put the ball in the hoop. The Bruins lack an elite go-to scorer one season after losing Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell.

Why UCLA Could Cover the Spread

Stanford maxed out versus Arizona but will be mentally flat and exhausted three days later. Stanford has not been consistent under Jerod Haase. This is the exact type of game the Cardinal historically have lost. Moreover, UCLA is desperate for a win after losing at Oregon. The Bruins know this is a must-win game and will play with a lot of hunger.

Final Stanford-UCLA Prediction & Pick

Neither team is trustworthy. Stay away and wait for a live play.

Final Stanford-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA -4.5