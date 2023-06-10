Game 4 in South Florida will be here before you know it! With the series now at 2-1, the Vegas Golden Knights will once again be in hostile territory as they look to take a 3-1 lead against the Florida Panthers. Join us for our NHL odds series where we make out Golden Knights-Panthers prediction and pick.

In the Game 3 loss, Vegas could not survive a feverish comeback by Florida that led to a 3-2 overtime win. After holding a 2-1 lead in the second period, Vegas was unable to make the necessary plays down the stretch to win their third game of the series. With another game taking place in the heart of enemy lines, can the Golden Knights put the defeat behind them and regain focus in time to bounce back in Game 4?

Without a doubt, Game 3 was certainly a must-win game for a Panthers squad that was on the brink of facing a 3-0 deficit. Even though they were outshot 27-23 and recorded more penalty minutes than Vegas, they still proved to be more resilient than the Golden Knights when it mattered most. It has been this type of fight that the Panthers have showcased all postseason long, and Florida will look to tie up the series this Friday with that same willingness to win.

Here are the Panthers-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Stanley Cup Final Odds: Golden Knights-Panthers Odds

Las Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+205)

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-255)

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT App

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

If there is anything that the Golden Knights need to continue doing in Game 4, it is to keep pressing the Panthers when they are on the power-play attack. Not only did Vegas keep Florida off of the scoreboard with a tremendous penalty kill as the Panthers ended up going 0-5 with their extra-man attack, but the Golden Knights scored on two of their six power-play opportunities throughout the night. Even more so, Florida has the third-worst penalty-kill percentage at 69.6% in the postseason. Whenever Vegas is supplied with an extra-man attack, they have to take care of business similar to how they did in Game 3.

Of course, a bounce-back outing from goalie Adin Hill would go a long ways as well. In the 3-2 overtime loss, Hill stopped 20 of 23 shots en route to a meager .870 save percentage. At one point, Hill was the third-string goaltender on this roster but has played out of his mind during the postseason with a 2.12 goals average against and has stopped 93 percent of shots on goal. Despite his off-day in Game 3, don't be shocked if Hill comes out on fire in an attempt to stonewall the Panthers.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

If there's a will, there's a way. Clearly, the Panthers aren't the team to count out whatsoever, as their upsets over the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and even the Carolina Hurricanes showcased their grit to finish the job. At many moments throughout the course of Game 3, it seemed like the Panthers could possibly be down and out, but that obviously was not the case.

Outside of the fact that you can always count on Florida to give it their all, another fantastic goaltending outing from Sergei Bobrovsky will need to be in store. During Game 3, it was the 34-year old Soviet Union-born net-minder that saved 25 of 27 shots by further demonstrating his impeccable skillset in front of a national audience. Most of all, Bobrovsky has the ability to be the ultimate equalizer in Game 4 and for the rest of this series, as his remarkable run during the postseason is something for the history books.

Not to mention, but time and time again, leading point-getter and scorer in Matthew Tchakuk has been on a mission in these playoffs. Once again, his heroics saved the day for the Panthers after he netted a goal to tie the game and force overtime. Overall, Tchakuk is a one-man wrecking crew with 24 points total (11 goals and 13 assists) and will be the biggest pest in Vegas' chances of covering the spread Saturday night.

Final Golden Knights-Panthers Prediction & Pick

In pivotal fashion, Game 4 of the 2023 Stanley Cup will be as important as ever. Alas, the difference between going up 3-1 or having the series tied at two apiece is more glaring that you could possibly imagine. With that being said, Florida has all of the momentum at the moment and will strike when the iron is hot in their home arena. Side with the Panthers as +1.5 goal underdogs and good things will be in store!

Final Golden Knights-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers +1.5 (-255)