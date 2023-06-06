The atmosphere was serious in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault entered the game with a head full of steam to lead them to a victory against the Florida Panthers. For Wayne Gretzky and Paul Bisonette, it was not the utter domination of Vegas that caught their attention but the number of calls made by the officials.

Gretzky joked about Game 2 having a lot of penalties during the NHL postgame show. He said that the 1976 Olympics was the only comparison of how many infractions were handed out.

“Last time I saw an official hand out so many 10s was the 1976 Olympics with Nadia Comaneci,” the Canadian hockey legend said jokingly.

Paul Bisonette added to the joke and laughably exposed Wayne Gretzky's age as he was not born during those Olympics.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I wasn't born yet, can you dive a little deeper than that?” Biz said.

Gretzky: "Last time I saw an official hand out so many 10s was the 76 Olympics with Nadia Comaneci"

Biz: "I wasn't born yet, can you dive a little deeper than that? pic.twitter.com/RSy9RgUhhM — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 6, 2023

Both TNT panelists would be right in pointing out the officiating issue in Game 2. The Panthers-Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final game totaled 148 combined penalty infraction minutes. This game holds the second-most for that record only behind Game 4 of the 1986 SCF between Montreal and Calgary with 176 PIM, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Along with the insane amount of penalty infraction minutes, the officials also handed out 11 misconducts throughout the game. The Golden Knights retained their composure despite this en route to a 2-0 series lead over the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers hope to stop Vegas' momentum as the Stanley Cup Final goes to Florida for Game 3.