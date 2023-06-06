Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights are having a blast so far in the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers. They are now up 2-0 in the series after crushing the Panthers at home Monday night, 7-2.

Eichel played a huge role in the Golden Knights' win in Game 2, as he recorded a pair of assists to help lift his team up. With his performance in that victory, Jack Eichel became just the third player ever in NHL history to register at least 28 points in his first trip to the playoffs, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Jack Eichel has 22 points in his 1st career postseason. That is the 3rd-most points for a player in their first-ever postseason in NHL history. He trails only Mark Recchi in 1991 (34 points) and Eric Staal in 2006 (28 points).

Interestingly enough, one of the other two players in that extremely exclusive statistical club is also playing in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, with Eric Staal on the side of the Panthers.

Vegas struck first in Game 2 with a goal in the first period by Jonathan Marchessault off the assists from Chandler Stephenson and Eichel. Marchessault and Eichel would hook up again in the third period with the former scoring another goal thanks to an assist from the latter.

Eichel and the Golden Knights are just two wins away from bringing the Stanley Cup to Las Vegas, a feat he never even came close to achieving during all his years with the Buffalo Sabres. Eichel was traded by the Sabres to the Golden Knights in November 2021.