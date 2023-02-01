Star Wars Jedi Survivor, sequel to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, has been delayed according to Respawn and EA.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Delay

Stig Asmussen, Game Director for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, put out the statement bearing the bad news and the new release date through the official EA Star Wars social media.

“For the last three years, the Jedi team here at Respawn has poured its collective heart and soul into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we are proud to say the next chapter in the tale of Cal Kestis is content complete. We are now focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience.

Jedi: Survivor is a direct response to the feedback from our community, delivering expansive destinations to explore, evolved combat and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD’s story. Making this game has truly made us a better team, and we have pushed ourselves at every level to make this the Star Wars sequel our fans from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games.

In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28th.

Thanks to EA and Respawn for giving us the time to deliver the best for our players. and to all of you for your understanding.

May the Force be with you.

Stig, and the Star Wars Jedi Team”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Initial Reveal

Mid-2022, the sequel title received its first trailer. Set five years after the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal Kestis is now a full-fledged Jedi Knight. It will feature larger areas to explore, while still offering new and familiar environments in the Star Wars Galaxy.

Before the delay, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was slated for a March 16, 2023 release. As mentioned by the official announcement, the additional six weeks will be used to “hit the Respawn quality bar.”

It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Windows PC.