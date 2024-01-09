Star Wars has made the shocking decision to take the Mandalorian and Grogu to the big screen with their upcoming film.

From Disney+ to the big screen

On January 9, Star Wars' official website announced The Mandalorian & Grogu, a new feature film. This feature film will go into production in 2024 and will be directed by Jon Favreau. He will produce alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, added.

The Mandalorian, who is traditionally a Disney+ small-screen character, will make his big-screen debut in the film. There have been three seasons to date of the series on Disney+ and one spin-off (The Book of Boba Fett). Season 3 premiered on March 1, 2023, and wrapped up on April 19, 2023.

Pedro Pascal stars in the titular role of The Mandalorian. The show follows the bounty hunter as he protects Grogu from Imperial threats including Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

Jon Favreau created the Star Wars series in 2019. He has since written several episodes and directed one as well. David Filoni, known for his work on the Clone Wars animated series, has written and directed several episodes as well and continues to be a big part of the Star Wars property.

It's unclear if The Mandalorian & Grogu is serving as the fourth season of the hit Star Wars show. It's also possible that it's simply supplementary to the series. Either way, Star Wars fans will probably be overjoyed with the news.